Top-seeded Belarusian loses to Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in 3 sets in 4th round in Toronto

World No. 1 Sabalenka makes early Canadian Open exit Top-seeded Belarusian loses to Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in 3 sets in 4th round in Toronto

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka made an early exit from the Canadian Open on Saturday after suffering a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round.

Russia’s Alexandrova, seeded 16th, prevailed in 2 hours and 29 minutes at the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto to reach the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka broke early to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set, but Alexandrova broke back and then moved 4-2 ahead. Sabalenka recovered to force a tiebreak, which Alexandrova won 7-3.

The top-seeded Belarusian responded in the second set, breaking Alexandrova’s serve to lead 4-3 before winning the set 6-4 to force a decider.

Sabalenka broke Alexandrova’s serve in the opening game of the final set, but the Russian recovered and later moved 4-2 ahead.

Sabalenka fought back to level the set at 4-4, but Alexandrova held serve and then earned three match points while the Belarusian served at 4-5.

The four-time Grand Slam champion saved the first two with aces before double-faulting on the third to end the contest.

Alexandrova will face ninth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semifinals.

The loss in Toronto followed Sabalenka’s elimination in the French Open quarterfinals and the Wimbledon round of 16.

The two-time defending US Open champion will now turn her attention to the season’s final Grand Slam tournament, which begins on Aug. 30.

