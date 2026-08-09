Trackhouse rider claims his first Grand Prix victory of season while Jorge Martin increases his championship advantage to 31 points

Raul Fernandez wins British MotoGP as Martin extends title lead Trackhouse rider claims his first Grand Prix victory of season while Jorge Martin increases his championship advantage to 31 points

Raul Fernandez won the British MotoGP on Sunday after recovering from a crash in Saturday's Sprint, while Jorge Martin finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

This was Fernandez's first Grand Prix win of the season and the second of his MotoGP career after his triumph at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

The Trackhouse rider started second but took the lead at the opening corner before controlling the 20-lap race to finish about 2.5 seconds ahead of Martin.

Pole-sitter Martin dropped to fourth at the start because of a technical problem but recovered by overtaking Marc Marquez and Aprilia teammate Marco Bezzecchi to finish second.

Bezzecchi completed the podium in third after holding off Alex Marquez in the closing stages.

The Italian, who returned to competition after recovering from injuries sustained at the German Grand Prix, climbed to second in the championship standings.

Martin collected 20 points to increase his total to 240, while Bezzecchi earned 16 points to move to 209, leaving the Spaniard with a 31-point championship lead.

Ai Ogura, who started third on the grid and entered the race second in the standings with 203 points, crashed out around the halfway stage and dropped to third in the championship.

Despite climbing from sixth to third at the start, reigning champion Marc Marquez slipped to seventh, collecting nine points to remain fourth in the standings with 200.

Fabio Di Giannantonio finished sixth to earn 10 points and remained fifth in the championship with 199.

British MotoGP race results

Raul Fernandez Jorge Martin Marco Bezzecchi Alex Marquez Pedro Acosta Fabio Di Giannantonio Marc Marquez Brad Binder Luca Marini Diogo Moreira Franco Morbidelli Fabio Quartararo Jack Miller Pol Espargaro Toprak Razgatlioglu Augusto Fernandez

Did not finish: Ai Ogura, Francesco Bagnaia, Cal Crutchlow, Iker Lecuona, Enea Bastianini, Alex Rins and Joan Mir