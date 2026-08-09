Football’s governing body says it will reject any attempt to challenge president outside established democratic procedures as UEFA, Norway’s football chief voice opposition to Gianni Infantino

FIFA defends Infantino’s mandate amid growing divisions about his leadership Football’s governing body says it will reject any attempt to challenge president outside established democratic procedures as UEFA, Norway’s football chief voice opposition to Gianni Infantino

FIFA said late Saturday that it would not support or tolerate any attempt to hold an election for president outside the organization's statutes, as divisions about Gianni Infantino's leadership deepen ahead of his bid for a fourth term.

"FIFA will not support, facilitate or tolerate any process concerning the election of the FIFA President that is inconsistent with FIFA’s Statutes, democratic procedures and established governance framework," FIFA said in a statement.

Football’s governing body said Infantino was "democratically elected by FIFA’s Member Associations" and continues to serve with their mandate. It said the statement echoed recent positions from the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as well as discussions with FIFA member associations and confederations worldwide.

FIFA said there was "a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President," accusing unnamed individuals of trying to achieve through allegations, insinuations or misinformation what they could not accomplish through the organization's democratic processes.

"Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its President," said FIFA. "Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true."

Leadership row deepens

The statement followed reports by The Daily Telegraph concerning payments made by UEFA to a former employee during Infantino's tenure as the European governing body's general secretary. Infantino has denied the allegations, while FIFA has rejected them as unfounded.

The controversy has intensified divisions about Infantino's leadership and cast a shadow on his bid for a fourth term at the FIFA Congress in Morocco in March. No clear challenger has emerged.

UEFA has said it no longer has confidence in Infantino, while Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness demanded his resignation Friday, saying he no longer had the institutional trust needed to govern FIFA.

Infantino, however, continues to have significant support among FIFA's 211 member associations. CAF unanimously backed his leadership Thursday, while CONMEBOL rejected any attempt to remove him that did not involve a vote by all FIFA members. Mexico's football federation also backed Infantino, despite CONCACAF demanded a "comprehensive reckoning" with his presidency.

FIFA also defended Infantino's record, saying he has devoted more than 30 years to European and world football, and contributed to expanding access, resources and opportunities across the game.

"FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny," it said. "But scrutiny is not a licence to distort facts, amplify unsubstantiated allegations or manufacture distractions designed to undermine progress."

"FIFA’s responsibility is to its 211 Member Associations and to football around the world," it said. “We will not be distracted or diverted from strengthening the organisation, delivering for our Member Associations and continuing the work of making football truly global.”