Authorities confirm fire at Aramco refinery facility in Jizan after sources report gas facilities in Jubail Industrial City targeted, caught fire after loud explosion

Explosion heard in Saudi Arabia's Jubail as fires reported at energy facilities: Sources Authorities confirm fire at Aramco refinery facility in Jizan after sources report gas facilities in Jubail Industrial City targeted, caught fire after loud explosion

A loud explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia's Jubail region, while Arab sources reported that gas facilities in Jubail Industrial City were targeted and a fire broke out at the site.

Some Arab regional sources reported hearing a loud and powerful explosion in the Jubail area. The cause of the blast is unclear.

Separately, Arab sources reported that gas facilities in Jubail Industrial City had been targeted, resulting in a fire at the site. The reports did not provide details on the nature of the incident or possible casualties.

In a separate development, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry confirmed that a fire broke out at one of the facilities belonging to the Aramco refinery in Jizan.

The ministry did not provide a cause for the fire but said the incident resulted in no fatalities. Regional sources reported earlier that SaudiAramco's facilities in Jizan had been targeted.

It was not clear whether the incident in Jizan was connected to the reported explosion and fire in Jubail.