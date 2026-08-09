Drone crash due to technical malfunction in town of Kfar Rouman, say Lebanese sources

Israeli drone crashes near home in southern Lebanon, injuring 2: Sources Drone crash due to technical malfunction in town of Kfar Rouman, say Lebanese sources

An Israeli drone crashed near a home in southern Lebanon, injuring two people, Lebanese sources reported Sunday.

The sources said two people were injured after the Israeli drone crashed.

The drone crashed due to a technical malfunction in the town of Kfar Rouman, in the Nabatieh district.

The crash comes as Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace have sharply increased, with Lebanese media reporting extensive drone activity by Israel above areas of southern Lebanon.