Israeli occupiers attack mosque in West Bank as 7 Palestinians arrested Palestinians detained after occupiers attack Nabi Saleh Mosque in Idhna, Palestinian media reports

Israeli occupiers attacked a mosque in the occupied West Bank late Saturday, while Israeli forces arrested seven Palestinians following the assault, according to Palestinian media.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces arrested seven Palestinians while raiding the Al-Jalatiya neighborhood in the town of Idhna in the southern West Bank, following an attack by occupiers on the Nabi Saleh Mosque and physical assaults on Palestinians.

The agency said Israeli forces fired live ammunition into the air, as well as stun grenades, and tear gas before removing the seven Palestinians from the mosque and arresting them.

Occupiers also erected a tent on Palestinian-owned land in Al-Jalatiya, brought a flock of sheep to the site and smashed a Palestinian's vehicle, Wafa reported.

In Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, several Palestinians suffered from tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces raided the Dheisheh refugee camp south of the city.

Sources said Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians and smashed the windows of vehicles in the camp.

In the central West Bank city of Al-Bireh, an Israeli force raided the city center and fired live ammunition, stun grenades and tear gas before withdrawing. No injuries or arrests were reported.

Israeli forces conduct daily raids across towns, cities and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, frequently accompanied by arrests and attacks on Palestinians and their property.