Iranian commander says US, Israel failed to achieve goals against Iran: Report Brig. Gen. Hassan Zadeh says Iran's military readiness, Basij forces have strengthened country, according to Iranian media

Brig. Gen. Hassan Zadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Mohammad Rasulullah Corps in Tehran, said the US and Israel had "completely failed" to achieve their objectives against the Islamic Republic, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

The news outlet reported that Zadeh said Iran's "popular strength and comprehensive readiness of the Basij" had made the country one of the major powers in the region and the world, during a visit to upgraded air defense battalions of the 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division to assess their readiness.

He also claimed that US and Israeli leaders now had no answers before public opinion, their elites or their own people for their repeated failures.

"Today, only part of the immense capabilities and readiness of the 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division has been demonstrated in this field," he added.