Jorge Martin takes British MotoGP pole as title race tightens

Spanish rider Jorge Martin took pole position for the British MotoGP at Silverstone on Saturday with a lap record of 1:56.160, securing the top grid spot for the Sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider, who leads the MotoGP championship with 208 points, produced the fastest lap in the closing stages of qualifying.

Raul Fernandez briefly held provisional pole before Martin responded with a quicker lap. The Trackhouse Aprilia rider finished second with a time of 1:56.181, just 0.021 seconds behind Martin.

Fernandez's teammate Ai Ogura qualified third in 1:56.349, placing both Trackhouse riders on the front row. Ogura is second in the championship with 194 points.

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who is third in the standings with 190 points, qualified sixth behind Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi.

Di Giannantonio, fifth in the championship with 184 points, qualified fourth, while Bezzecchi, fourth in the standings with 186 points, finished fifth after setting the fastest time in Friday's practice.

Bezzecchi returned to competition after being declared fit following a fractured left collarbone sustained at the German Grand Prix, the previous round before the summer break.

Two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia failed to advance to Q2, finishing sixth in Q1. The Ducati rider will start 16th in both the Sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix.

The results set up another crucial weekend in a closely contested championship battle, with only 24 points separating the top five riders.

The Sprint is scheduled to begin at 1500GMT on Saturday, with the British Grand Prix set for 1200GMT on Sunday.

Silverstone is hosting the 12th round of the 22-round 2026 MotoGP season.

Starting grid