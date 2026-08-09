Defense Ministry says drones were launched toward residential neighborhoods and camps for displaced people in Marib; no casualties or damage reported

Yemeni forces intercept 2 Houthi explosive drones over Marib Defense Ministry says drones were launched toward residential neighborhoods and camps for displaced people in Marib; no casualties or damage reported

Yemen’s Defense Ministry on Saturday said that government forces intercepted two explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthi group toward the central city of Marib, with no casualties or damage reported.

Citing an unnamed military source, the ministry’s September Net website said air defense units intercepted the two drones after they were launched toward residential neighborhoods and camps for displaced people in Marib.

The source said the drones were neutralized without causing casualties or material damage.



He added that the armed forces remained on high alert to detect and respond to such threats and take the necessary measures to protect civilians and their property.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Information Minister Mohammed Qizan said in a post on US social media platform X that the Houthis resumed missile and drone attacks on residential areas in Marib, without providing further details.

State-run Saba TV, which broadcasts from Marib, also reported renewed Houthi shelling targeting the densely populated city.

The reported drone attack came a day after Yemen’s Health Ministry said two civilians were killed and 14 others wounded in Houthi missile and drone attacks on Marib.

The Houthis said Friday they had targeted military gatherings and equipment at the Sahn al-Jin military camp in Marib.

Also on Friday, the Yemeni army said it had repelled a Houthi attack on Marib, reporting no casualties or material losses among its forces.

Clashes between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi group have intensified across several front lines since early July, resulting in dozens of casualties on both sides.

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull in its nearly 12-year conflict since April 2022 between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.