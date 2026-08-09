Helicopter carrying pilot, 3 passengers crashed in remote forested area near popular Vista Chinesa lookout, authorities say

4 killed in helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro Helicopter carrying pilot, 3 passengers crashed in remote forested area near popular Vista Chinesa lookout, authorities say

Four people were killed when a helicopter crashed in a forested area in Rio de Janeiro, authorities said Saturday.

The local fire department said the victims were the pilot and three passengers, and that identification efforts had not yet been completed.

Colombian Consul General to Brazil Diana Paez told EFE news agency that three of the victims were believed to be Colombian tourists. She said forensic teams were having difficulty completing the identification process because two of the bodies were "completely burned."

Footage on social media showed a fire breaking out at the crash site following the crash, with specialized firefighting teams dispatched to the area.

Firefighters faced difficulties reaching the bodies because the helicopter crashed in a remote, hard-to-access forested area.

The helicopter, operated by a company that offers scenic flights for tourists, crashed near Vista Chinesa, a popular lookout point overlooking the city and the sea.