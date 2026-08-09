Saudi Arabia welcomes UN condemnation of Houthi attacks Riyadh backs Security Council statement condemning missile attacks against kingdom, attacks on commercial vessels, while urging implementation of UN resolutions

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Saturday a UN Security Council statement that condemned Houthi attacks against the kingdom and commercial vessels.

The Foreign Ministry welcomed the statement Friday that condemned missile attacks carried out by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia since July 13 and attacks on commercial vessels since July 22.

The ministry also welcomed the council's emphasis on compliance with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216, which demanded an end to the conflict in Yemen.

It highlighted the importance of the council's call to respect Yemen's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity, as well as its rejection of actions that threaten regional security and the rights and freedoms of maritime navigation.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its demand for the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in implementing relevant Security Council resolutions and urged a firm stance against actions and violations that threaten regional security and stability, the safety of international maritime transport and trade, and efforts to establish peace in Yemen and the wider region.

The ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's determination to protect its security and sovereignty, saying the kingdom has the right to defend itself against any attacks targeting the country, its citizens, resources or facilities and will take all necessary measures in accordance with international law.

The statement also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's support for Yemen's legitimate government and its backing for the efforts of the UN secretary-general's special envoy for Yemen to achieve peace, security and stability in the country.