Ayman Safadi, Abdullatif Al Zayani also discuss efforts to restore regional calm, strengthen security, ensure freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Jordan, Bahrain foreign ministers discuss regional tensions, ties Ayman Safadi, Abdullatif Al Zayani also discuss efforts to restore regional calm, strengthen security, ensure freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif Al Zayani, discussed regional developments and efforts to end tensions during a call, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The two ministers reviewed the longstanding relations between Jordan and Bahrain, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties and building on progress in areas of mutual interest, according to a statement.

Safadi and Al Zayani also discussed regional developments and efforts to end tensions, restore calm and establish security and stability across the region, as well as efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Views on issues of mutual concern and ways to strengthen joint Arab efforts were also exchanged.

The ministers agreed to maintain coordination and consultations on regional and international issues -- bilaterally and through regional and international multilateral organizations.