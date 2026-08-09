Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon, injuring girl, father: State media 2 people sustain minor injuries as Israeli artillery shelling, military incursions continue across southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media

A girl and her father were injured when an Israeli drone crashed in the town of Kfar Rumman in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

“While a hostile drone was flying over the Ali al-Taher–Al-Dabsha heights, reaching the Kfar Rumman area, it suffered a technical malfunction and crashed near a house belonging to the Qansou family,” the news outlet reported.

It added that a girl and her father reportedly sustained minor injuries and were transported by a rescue vehicle belonging to the Risala Association to the Nabih Berri Governmental Hospital.

The incident comes amid a series of Israeli attacks on several areas in southern Lebanon, including artillery shelling and new incursions into two towns, alongside intensive Israeli aerial activity in several areas, including the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut.

At 1530GMT, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that “the hostile Israeli artillery continued shelling the town of Mansouri, south of the city of Tyre, with a number of shells,” following similar attacks Saturday, during which several houses were hit by artillery shells.

Other attacks

In the same context, an Israeli force entered the northern outskirts of the town of Mais al-Jabal, while another force advanced toward the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya and erected a new earthen barrier, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

The agency added that “a hostile drone dropped explosive materials on the Ali al-Taher heights on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa,” following artillery shelling that targeted the forests and the Ali al-Taher heights.

Late Saturday, Israel shelled the “Ali al-Taher forest” on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa with artillery.

Another drone carried out a two-wave airstrike on the Sawwan area in the town of Mifdoun in southern Lebanon, according to the news outlet.

The official Lebanese news agency confirmed that “an Israeli enemy drone flew continuously over the southern suburbs of Beirut.”

The attacks come two days after the conclusion of the seventh round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations, held under US auspices in Rome, with the participation of delegations from both sides to discuss issues related to the implementation of the “framework agreement,” amid reports of “positive progress.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Friday during a Cabinet session that his country had made “positive progress” in the Rome negotiations concerning the issues of borders and prisoners.

The negotiations are being held following the signing by Beirut and Tel Aviv, under US auspices, of the “framework formula” on June 26. The agreement calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with the implementation of a model in pilot areas, in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army there, and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.

Despite the continuation of the negotiating process, Israel has continued military operations in southern Lebanon since March 2, resulting in the deaths of 4,333 victims and injuries to 12,250, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some of them for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, while it also advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory during the latest offensive.