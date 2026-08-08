Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Gaza, wound 9 including 4 children Palestinian killed in Deir al-Balah; separate Israeli attacks across Gaza injure 9, medical sources tell Anadolu

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian and wounded nine others, including four children, in separate attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, medical sources told Anadolu.

The latest casualties came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which has been in force in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source told Anadolu that a young Palestinian man was killed after Israeli forces opened fire in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

In southern Gaza, medical sources said seven injured Palestinians, including two children, were admitted to Nasser Hospital after Israeli tanks stationed near the al-Shakoush area southwest of Khan Younis opened heavy fire. Three of them are in critical condition, according to the sources.

In Gaza City, two children were wounded after Israeli forces opened fire toward Palestinian homes and tents sheltering displaced families in the eastern Tuffah and Zeitoun neighborhoods, according to medical sources.

In central Gaza, local sources and witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli drones opened fire at Palestinian homes east of the Bureij refugee camp, east of Deir al-Balah, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, according to local sources.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,257 Palestinians and wounded 4,131 others since the agreement took effect.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has waged what Palestinians describe as a genocidal war on Gaza with US support, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000, most of them women and children, while devastating about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.