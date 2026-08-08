Mexico, Brazil strengthen ties amid tension between Lula, Trump Brazil’s Lula discusses regional democracy with Mexico's foreign minister, renews invitation for Mexico’s Sheinbaum to visit Brazil

Mexico and Brazil agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy and multilateral affairs during a high-level meeting in Brasilia, as both countries seek closer coordination amid growing regional and global tensions.

Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco met his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, on Thursday during the sixth Mexico-Brazil Binational Commission, before holding talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who renewed his invitation for Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to visit Brazil.

The two governments said they would continue to expand cooperation in strategic sectors, including trade, energy, science, technology and innovation, while strengthening coordination in international forums.

They also reiterated their support for former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's candidacy to become the next UN chief,

Energy cooperation remained a central topic of the discussions, with both advancing plans for closer collaboration between Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex and Brazil's Petrobras in areas including hydrocarbon exploration and biofuels.

The meeting came amid growing tensions between Brazil and the US following disputes about tariffs and diplomatic relations. Mexico has sought to diversify its international partnerships without undermining its close economic relationship with Washington.

Days before the meeting, Brazil denied visas to two US State Department envoys who had planned to meet with electoral authorities, accusing them of attempting to undermine confidence in the country's electoral system.

The diplomatic dispute followed an escalating trade conflict after the Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on Brazilian goods earlier this summer, following a 50% tariff introduced last year.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of those growing tensions, as Mexico and Brazil seek to expand bilateral cooperation and coordination on regional and multilateral issues.

Mexico and Brazil have strengthened ties in recent months through regular high-level contacts between Sheinbaum and Lula. In June, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, international law and the principle of non-interference, while instructing their foreign ministries to prepare for the sixth Binational Commission meeting.

As Latin America's two largest economies, Brazil and Mexico have expanded cooperation in recent years through joint initiatives on trade, energy, investment and regional integration.