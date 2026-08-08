American government activities will resume in Tancitaro, Tacambaro, Uruapan, area between Morelia, Patzcuaro, says embassy

US Embassy in Mexico announces partial resumption of activities in Michoacan American government activities will resume in Tancitaro, Tacambaro, Uruapan, area between Morelia, Patzcuaro, says embassy

The US government will partially resume activities in parts of the Mexican state of Michoacan beginning Saturday, the US Embassy in Mexico said Friday in a security alert.

The embassy said, with the cooperation and assistance of the Mexican government, US government activities will resume in Tancitaro, Tacambaro, Uruapan and the area between Morelia and Patzcuaro.

The embassy emphasized that Michoacan remains under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” US travel advisory.

It urged Americans and others in the affected areas to monitor the media for updates and keep family and friends informed of their location and well-being through phone, text or social media.

The US said Wednesday it suspended government operations in Michoacan because of a “threat to U.S. interests,” including temporarily halting inspections of avocados destined for export to the US.

Mexico deployed an additional 1,500 troops to Michoacan on Thursday, following the announcement.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government was boosting security in avocado-growing areas to help resume exports as quickly as possible and avoid major disruptions to Mexico’s economy or US supplies.

The US is heavily reliant on Mexican avocados, with more than 80% of domestic consumption is supplied by Mexico, generating roughly $3.7 billion in export revenue for Mexico in 2025.