Council reaffirms Yemen's sovereignty, warns against actions that could 'undermine efforts to secure peace'

UN Security Council condemns Houthi missile attacks, unauthorized Yemen flights Council reaffirms Yemen's sovereignty, warns against actions that could 'undermine efforts to secure peace'

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned missile attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi group against Saudi Arabia and commercial vessels, and denounced unauthorized aircraft landings at Yemeni airports.

The council said its members were concerned about heightened tensions in Yemen and stressed the importance of avoiding actions that could undermine efforts to secure peace or threaten international peace and security.

"The members of the Security Council condemned unauthorised landings of aircraft at Sana'a International Airport on 3 July and Hudaydah Airport on 13 July," it said in a statement.

It said the landings occurred without permissions and clearances from the Yemeni government, in violation of international civil aviation rules.

The council also condemned missile attacks launched by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia since July 13, as well as attacks against commercial vessels since July 22.

The members reaffirmed their "strong commitment" to Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, stressing the importance of respecting the country's sovereignty over its land and airspace.

They emphasized that all flights to Yemeni airports must be coordinated with the Yemeni government and receive prior authorization from it.

At the same time, the council underscored the need for safe, secure and sustainable air access for humanitarian and civilian needs, in coordination with the government and consistent with international law and applicable civil aviation rules.

It stressed the need for all parties to comply with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216, adopted in 2015, that prohibits the supply, sale or transfer of arms and related materiel, as well as technical, financial or other assistance linked to military activities, to individuals and entities designated by the council's 2140 Sanctions Committee, including the Houthis.

The council warned that the developments threaten regional security and navigational rights and freedoms, risk further escalation, and undermine efforts to secure peace in Yemen and the wider region.

It urged the Houthis to refrain from escalation and encouraged the use of existing channels of dialogue to address concerns and reduce tensions.

The council reiterated its support for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg and his efforts to achieve a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement based on agreed references and relevant Security Council resolutions.