Families raise concerns about sailors' mental health, food shortages, living conditions as carrier remains at sea without return date

Military families confront Navy leaders about USS Lincoln's prolonged Iran deployment: Report Families raise concerns about sailors' mental health, food shortages, living conditions as carrier remains at sea without return date

Military families confronted senior US Navy leaders about concerns with the mental health and living conditions of sailors and Marines aboard the USS Lincoln as its deployment during the Iran war continues without a confirmed return date, according to an MS NOW report Friday.

About 200 family members attended a meeting Thursday in San Diego with acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, seeking answers about the prolonged deployment and conditions facing 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard the carrier, said the report.

Families raised concerns about exhaustion, mental health support, food shortages, water contamination, bathroom problems, safety and disruptions to mail deliveries.

Cao said the Navy is preparing the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group for a Middle East deployment that would eventually relieve the Lincoln, but he did not provide a date, citing operational security.

The Lincoln had been deployed for 259 days as of Friday after leaving San Diego on Nov. 21. It had made only two stops during that period, including a brief visit to Oman on July 7, leaving the crew at sea for 208 consecutive days, according to MS NOW.

Vice Adm. Joseph Cahill said the Navy understood the strain on sailors and their families.

"We hear you loud and clear, the impact this has on families, on service members, and the long-term ability of us to stand, sustain our forces’ health," said Cahill.

Officials said mental health support includes deployment-resilience counselors, chaplains and Human Factors Councils aimed at identifying risks affecting service members' well-being.

Families also questioned conditions aboard the carrier, including broken toilets and suspected mold in showers. Navy leaders said a "stubborn clog" had affected toilets in one area and that suspected mold could instead be mildew caused by ventilation problems.

Supply disruptions have affected food, personal-care products, and mail. Vice Adm. Douglas Verissimo said logistics difficulties involving Bahrain created major backlogs after fighting began, forcing the Navy to prioritize food deliveries.

"We’re doing a better job with supplies and mail. It’s getting better; it’s still not good, and it was extremely bad for a little while," he said. "But we are, we are as a nation doing the best we can."