Gen. Dan Caine privately warns Trump advisers that further escalation could backfire as airstrikes alone may not achieve objectives

Trump's top general seeks path out of Iran war as military options narrow: Report Gen. Dan Caine privately warns Trump advisers that further escalation could backfire as airstrikes alone may not achieve objectives

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine has privately urged senior Trump administration officials to seek a way to de-escalate the war with Iran, amid concerns that available military options could produce limited results and trigger wider retaliation, according to a report Friday.

Citing three sources familiar with the discussions, CNN reported that Caine raised his concerns with senior officials including, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

The report said Caine and other officials believe airpower alone is unlikely to force Tehran to accept US demands, despite President Donald Trump's continued preference for avoiding a ground invasion.

Caine and other senior officials were reportedly skeptical of a proposed escalation in late July, partly due to concerns about Iranian retaliation against US allies and regional energy infrastructure. Trump ultimately postponed the operation after Gulf partners warned of possible attacks, said the report.

It also highlighted growing concerns about depleted US weapons stocks, including air-defense interceptors and other precision munitions, which could constrain Washington's ability to sustain a prolonged conflict.

Noting that Caine has warned Trump about the military risks, CNN said he also emphasized US forces could inflict significant damage on Iran if ordered to escalate.

The report said administration officials are now looking for an outcome Trump could portray as a political victory while leaving room for diplomacy, including a possible agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.