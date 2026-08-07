Yemeni force says retaliatory operation inflicted losses on Houthis in Marib

Mohammed Al-Samaei and Sahin Demir
07 August 2026•Update: 07 August 2026
Yemen’s government-aligned Shabwa Defense Forces said on Friday they carried out a retaliatory military operation targeting Houthi positions in Marib province in response to a drone attack that killed two of their fighters.
In a statement on Facebook, the force said it launched a “large-scale, high-quality retaliatory operation” against Houthi positions in the Harib front in Marib province.
It said the operation destroyed several Houthi command-and-control centers and inflicted human and material losses on the group, without providing casualty figures.
According to the statement, the operation was carried out in retaliation for a Houthi drone strike on the Harib front that killed two members of the Shabwa Defense Forces.