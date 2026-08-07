Israeli forces arrest Palestinian after beating him in Beit Furik as settlers attack civilians, ambulance crew in Nablus and Bethlehem

6 Palestinians, including 2 medics, injured in Israeli attacks in West Bank Israeli forces arrest Palestinian after beating him in Beit Furik as settlers attack civilians, ambulance crew in Nablus and Bethlehem

Six Palestinians, including two paramedics, were injured on Friday in attacks by Israeli occupiers and army forces in the occupied West Bank governorates of Nablus and Bethlehem.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its crews treated a Palestinian who was beaten by Israeli forces before being arrested in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

The PRCS said it was coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross to gain access to the injured detainee.

In the same town, occupiers attacked the eastern area and vandalized a Palestinian-owned vehicle.

A source told Anadolu that three Palestinians were injured after occupiers attacked Palestinian vehicles in the Abu Njeim area of Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, the PRCS said Israeli occupiers assaulted one of its ambulance crew while they were attempting to reach the injured in the Khalayel al-Louz–Abu Njeim area, east of Bethlehem.

The attack injured two paramedics and damaged the ambulance after occupiers pelted it with stones, the organization said.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks across the West Bank, killing at least 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 others and arresting nearly 25,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

Palestinian officials warn that the escalatory attacks are aimed at paving the way for Israel’s formal annexation of the West Bank, undermining the prospects for an independent Palestinian state envisioned in relevant UN resolutions.