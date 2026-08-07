President Aoun says US will continue efforts on ceasefire, proposed pilot areas after latest Rome negotiations

Lebanon says Israel talks make 'positive progress' on borders, prisoners President Aoun says US will continue efforts on ceasefire, proposed pilot areas after latest Rome negotiations

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Friday that recent direct negotiations with Israel in Rome made positive headway on border disputes and detainee exchanges, though major diplomatic effort is still required to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Aoun made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting at Baabda Palace, according to a statement from the Lebanese Presidency, a day after the seventh round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel concluded.

The president said the Rome talks covered the ceasefire, the demolition and destruction of homes, border issues, the return of prisoners and the designation of pilot areas.

He said "positive progress" had been made on the border and prisoner files and expressed hope that practical steps would follow soon, without providing further details.

Aoun added that the US administration would continue working on issues related to the ceasefire and the proposed pilot areas.

The seventh round of negotiations concluded Thursday in Rome after three days of US-mediated talks covering military, political, legal and border issues, as well as prisoners.

A senior Lebanese official told Anadolu that the two sides exchanged initial prisoner lists, discussed a new security arrangement for the border with legal reference either through the UN or the US, and tentatively proposed Sept. 1 for the next round of negotiations, pending further US consultations with both sides.

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26 providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with a pilot model in designated areas.

The agreement also envisages the gradual deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

