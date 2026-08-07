Trump administration seeks to fire Fed Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook

The Trump administration has renewed its effort to remove US Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook, giving her 21 days to respond to mortgage fraud allegations, according to a letter shared by media on Friday.

The move followed the Supreme Court's decision earlier this year blocking Trump's first attempt, ruling Cook was not given notice or an opportunity to respond. The new letter aims to address those procedural requirements in an unprecedented bid to remove a sitting Fed governor.

Reported by ABC News, the letter revives the same mortgage fraud allegations, which the White House says constitute "cause" for removal and "undermines public confidence" in the Federal Reserve. It gives Cook until Aug. 26 to respond before Trump makes a final decision and says the notice is being provided "pursuant to the Supreme Court's opinion."

"You have known since at least August 25, 2025, about these allegations. Yet, even though it has been over 10 months, you have never provided an explanation for this serious misconduct, despite having ample opportunity to do so," said the letter.

Cook's lawyers, Abbe Lowell and Norm Eisen, rejected the allegations, saying: "These allegations are as baseless now as they were a year ago when President Trump tried to remove Governor Cook and interfere with the independence of the Federal Reserve."

"No matter what President Trump tries to do next, this much is clear under the facts and Supreme Court precedent -- there is no valid cause for removing Governor Cook," they added. "As we did before, we will challenge this latest pretext and preserve her position and the historic role of the Fed."