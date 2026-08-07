Houthis targeted central Yemeni city with missiles, drones, says Defense Ministry of Yemen's internationally recognized government

Yemen government forces shoot down Houthi drones over city of Marib Houthis targeted central Yemeni city with missiles, drones, says Defense Ministry of Yemen's internationally recognized government

The Defense Ministry of Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Friday that its forces shot down several Houthi drones over the central city of Marib.

The Houthi group targeted Marib, home to large numbers of internally displaced people, with several missiles and drones on Friday morning, September Net, the official news outlet of the internationally recognized government's Defense Ministry, reported, citing unnamed sources as saying.

The sources said the attack hit several areas as the city experienced heavy civilian activity, but gave no details on damage or casualties.

Government-run Saba TV also reported that several Houthi drones had been shot down over Marib, without providing further details.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the reports.