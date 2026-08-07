Lebanese soldier wounded after Israeli army targets military vehicle in southern Lebanon Israeli drone dropped sound bomb dropped on Lebanese army vehicle during road-clearing operation, Lebanon state media reports

A Lebanese soldier suffered minor injuries after an Israeli army drone dropped a sound bomb on a Lebanese army bulldozer in Lebanon's southern town of Mansouri.

"A soldier sustained minor injuries when an Israeli attack targeted an army bulldozer in the town of Mansouri, Tyre, while it was working to clear roads and remove rubble," the Lebanese army wrote on X.

The Israeli army also bombed the Wadi al-Hujeir area, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

Israeli artillery shelled the southern town of Mays al-Jabal, accompanied by machine-gun fire targeting the area, the agency added.

The latest attacks came after Beirut and Tel Aviv concluded a seventh round of US-brokered talks Thursday.

The two countries signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26 providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with the implementation of a pilot model in designated areas.

Israel has continued a military offensive in Lebanon since March 2. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the attacks have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,250 others.