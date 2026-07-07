Palestinian group says it remains committed to ceasefire agreement, urges mediators to press Israel to allow new administrative committee into enclave

Hamas says Israel seeks to create 'administrative vacuum' in Gaza Palestinian group says it remains committed to ceasefire agreement, urges mediators to press Israel to allow new administrative committee into enclave

Hamas on Monday said that Israel is seeking to create an "administrative vacuum" in the Gaza Strip following the dissolution of the government's emergency committee in the enclave.

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance group said it remained "fully committed" to implementing all provisions of the Gaza ceasefire agreement until administration of the enclave is fully transferred to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

Hamas said dissolving the emergency committee and the resignation of acting government follow-up chief Mohammed Abdul Khaleq Al-Farra were part of administrative and legal arrangements linked to transferring responsibilities to the national committee.

The group accused Israel of attempting to obstruct implementation of the agreement and create "a reality of administrative vacuum" in Gaza in a bid to deepen Palestinian suffering and undermine efforts to restore normal life in the territory.

Hamas urged mediators and guarantor states to exert immediate pressure on Israel to stop obstructing the agreement and allow the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to enter the enclave and begin its work.

This came amid ongoing meetings in Cairo aimed at completing implementation of the ceasefire agreement and advancing discussions on its next phase.

Earlier on Monday, Gaza's Government Media Office announced the dissolution of the emergency committee and the resignation of its acting chairman as part of arrangements to facilitate the administrative transition.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar later dismissed the move as "a deception," claiming Hamas sought to maintain military influence in Gaza through a model similar to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On Sept. 29, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, including the release of Israeli hostages, a partial Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave, the formation of a technocratic government, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

The first phase of the plan entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025. While Hamas says it fulfilled its obligations under the initial phase, Israel has failed to implement its commitments and has continued its daily attacks.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 173,000 others in a deadly offensive in Gaza since October 2023.