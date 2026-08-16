Hamas says talks in Egypt aim to ensure Israel's adherence to Gaza roadmap High-level Hamas delegation visits Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials

Palestinian group Hamas said on Sunday that its talks in Egypt aim to brief mediators on Israel's violations and ensure Tel Aviv's adherence to the Gaza roadmap.

"The meetings with our brothers in Egypt come within the framework of the movement's continued communication and diplomatic efforts with mediators," spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

He added that these contacts aim to "inform them of the occupation's violations and ensure the occupation's adherence to the roadmap agreed upon with the Board of Peace.”

On Saturday, a Hamas source told Anadolu that a high-level delegation, headed by the group chief Khalil al-Hayya, would visit Cairo on Sunday to hold talks with Egyptian officials.

The discussions will address efforts to consolidate the Gaza ceasefire, the source added.

In October 2023, the Israeli army launched a deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 73,000 and wounded more than 174,000 others.

​​​​​​​Despite a truce that remains in place since October 2025, the army has continued its attack in the Palestinian enclave, killing at least 1,260 and injuring over 4,100 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.