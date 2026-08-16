Houthis launch new attacks in Mocha, Marib amid mounting escalation in Yemen Drone, missile strikes injure 4 people, cause damage, according to local authorities

The Houthi group launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks in Mocha and Marib in southwestern Yemen as escalation continues to rise in the war-torn Arab country, according to pro-government forces and local media on Sunday.

The National Resistance Forces, aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government and led by Presidential Leadership Council member Tariq Saleh, said one missile hit Mocha, without giving details about injuries or damage.

In Marib, the provincial government’s media office said six ballistic missiles and four drones targeted residential neighborhoods in the city Saturday evening, injuring four people and causing damage to homes and civilian property.

A statement by the media office said one strike hit a bakery in the Al-Sharika neighborhood north of Marib city, wounding one person.

Strikes also targeted several neighborhoods in the densely populated city, damaging vehicles and homes, the statement said.

The media office called on the international community to “condemn these attacks and crimes targeting displacement camps, residential neighborhoods and civilian facilities, and document them as violations of international humanitarian law.”

The Houthis have not yet commented on the report.

Mocha and Marib have come under repeated Houthi attacks in recent days amid mounting escalation across the war-torn country.

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other cities and provinces since September 2014.

​​​​​​​Fighting has resumed in several provinces in recent weeks, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, as the country continues to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.