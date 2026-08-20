Senior diplomat says strikes ‘not conducive to the stabilization of Syria or to peace in the region’

Germany criticizes Israeli airstrike on Syrian airbase Senior diplomat says strikes ‘not conducive to the stabilization of Syria or to peace in the region’

Germany on Thursday criticized an Israeli airstrike in northwestern Syria, stressing that Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

“The German government has noted with concern reports of an airstrike on the Abu al-Duhur airfield in northwestern Syria,” a senior official at the Foreign Ministry told Anadolu, when asked about Berlin’s stance on Tuesday’s attack and the Israeli government’s recent escalatory moves.

“Any foreign military intervention is not conducive to the stabilization of Syria or to peace in the region,” the diplomat stressed, referring to the Israeli airstrikes. “A stable Syria contributes to the stability of the Middle East as a whole. Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected by all countries,” he added.

In recent months, Germany has repeatedly cautioned against further escalation and has sought to encourage Israel to pursue diplomacy with Syria and other regional actors to establish viable security arrangements.

With tensions rising, such arrangements are more important than ever, said diplomatic sources, adding that Berlin remains in close contact with international and regional partners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Wednesday that Israel had warned Syria before the attack against allowing a Turkish presence at the airbase. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani rejected the justification, stating that Damascus had informed Israel there were no plans for a Turkish base or permanent military presence at the site.

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said no Turkish military delegation was present at the airbase before or during the strike and described the attack as an unacceptable violation of Syrian sovereignty. Ankara reiterated its support for Syria’s efforts to rebuild its infrastructure and military capacity.

Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran sharply criticized Netanyahu on Thursday, saying the Israeli leader’s recent escalatory moves were driven by domestic political calculations and the upcoming elections. Duran said international criticism of Israeli policies was mounting and that Netanyahu was becoming increasingly isolated, adding that he appeared to view hostility toward Türkiye as a political lifeline amid competition with other hardline parties.