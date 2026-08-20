Fire in Belgium’s Fagnes region under control after 7 days Firefighters continue operations in eastern part of affected area

A wildfire in Belgium’s Fagnes region was brought under control on Thursday after seven days, according to the Le Soir newspaper.

The fire was considered contained in the western part of the area, while operations continued in the east, where firefighters are working to control the blaze.

About 350 people, including firefighters from Belgium and Germany, emergency services, police, civil protection, the military and nature authorities, were involved in the response.

Seven aircraft, including helicopters from Germany and Norway and two Swedish planes, were also conducting water drops, mainly in the eastern area of the fire zone.

German firefighters were due to withdraw late Thursday, with Belgian crews taking over the area. Monitoring operations were expected to continue using civil protection drones.