Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar speaks with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira over phone

Brazilian, Pakistani top diplomats discuss US-Iran mediation, stress importance of dialogue for global peace Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar speaks with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira over phone

Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira discussed Islamabad’s mediation efforts between the US and Iran and stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for global peace and security, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Vieira commended Pakistan’s “constructive role” and efforts toward mediation between the US and Iran during a telephone call with Dar, according to the ministry.

The Brazilian foreign minister also congratulated Dar on Pakistan’s signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

Dar thanked Vieira for his remarks and praised Brazil’s role in advancing South-South cooperation and its commitment to international peace and stability.

The two ministers underscored the importance of maintaining high-level contacts and close coordination at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, reaffirming their support for multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and agreed to remain closely engaged to further strengthen Pakistan-Brazil relations.

The two ministers also invited each other to visit their respective countries, with Dar inviting Vieira to Pakistan and the Brazilian foreign minister inviting Dar to Brazil.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and work toward further expanding bilateral ties.