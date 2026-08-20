Federal agents searched Eric Swalwell’s residence, intercepted him at San Francisco airport as part of ongoing sexual assault investigation

FBI seizes electronic devices from former Congressman Swalwell amid misconduct probe Federal agents searched Eric Swalwell’s residence, intercepted him at San Francisco airport as part of ongoing sexual assault investigation

Federal agents seized electronic devices from former US Rep. Eric Swalwell over the weekend as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, US media reported on Thursday.

The FBI intercepted the former Democratic congressman at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday to collect his electronics, according to Fox News. Agents subsequently raided Swalwell’s residence in Washington on Sunday while no one was home.

Although multiple devices were confiscated, sources said Swalwell was not detained or placed under arrest during the operations.

The Department of Justice did not provide an immediate response to Anadolu’s request for comment.

Swalwell resigned from Congress in April following detailed reports of alleged sexual misconduct, which prompted criminal investigations by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Swalwell or his legal team have yet to issue a public statement regarding the seizures.