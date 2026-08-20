Putin says Russia to expand distribution of new nuclear power units to Far East, Siberia, Urals Russia plans to commission approximately 30 gigawatts of nuclear power plant capacity, including small nuclear power plants, president tells meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that plans are underway to expand the distribution of nuclear power plants in the country’s Far East, Siberia, and the Urals.

At a government meeting on the development of nuclear energy in Russia, Putin highlighted the importance of nuclear power for the stable operation of Russia’s energy system, noting it currently accounts for approximately 20% of electricity generation and that its role in the energy balance is increasing.

Putin, in remarks published by the Kremlin, said his country plans to commission approximately 30 gigawatts of nuclear power plant capacity, including small nuclear power plants, in accordance with long-term industry plans.

This, he said, will not only replace power units gradually reaching the end of their service life, but also significantly increase the overall capacity of domestic nuclear generation.

“Most importantly, the geographic distribution of these power units is planned to be expanded. Modern nuclear power plants producing affordable, clean electricity will be built in the Urals, Siberia, and the Far East,” Putin said.

He said this effort seeks to create a solid foundation for developing infrastructure in a bid to promote long-term regional and territorial development and facilitating the emergence of "new, energy-intensive production sites," including those focused on the deep processing of natural resources in the Arctic, Siberia and the Far East.

Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said they plan to decommission 13 nuclear power plant units, with over 10 gigawatts of capacity, over the next decade.

Noting this constitutes a third of current operations, Likhachev said they are guided, in this context, by the government-approved plan adopted in December 2024, which, he said, is valid until 2042.

"According to the current version of the general plan, we are to build 38 power units ... As of today, we have already reached nine sites. In total, including small and floating nuclear power plants, 18 power units are under construction in Russia," Likhachev added.

He said that the general plan includes Putin's specific instructions for the rapid commissioning of nuclear power plants, such as Khabarovsk and Kola, and increasing the share of nuclear generation in Russia to 25% by 2045.

Likhachev said Rosatom is involved in the construction of 28 nuclear power units in nine countries, and that agreements for the construction of 17 more power units in six countries have already been signed.

"In addition, we are negotiating with another 15 countries. We are aiming for approximately 50 potential individual reactors under these agreements, which will include a balanced mix of large and small-capacity units," he added.