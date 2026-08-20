Proposal from former Premier Morawiecki's political camp would allow temporary suspension of free travel across land borders

Polish premier rejects referendum on suspending participation in parts of Schengen area Proposal from former Premier Morawiecki's political camp would allow temporary suspension of free travel across land borders

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday rejected a proposal from former Premier Mateusz Morawiecki’s political camp to hold a referendum on temporarily suspending Poland’s participation in parts of the Schengen free-travel area.

The proposal emerged from a migration policy program presented by Morawiecki’s newly formed parliamentary group, Development Plus (Rozwoj Plus), which has been outlining policy positions ahead of parliamentary elections expected next year.

Under the plan, Poland could consider temporarily suspending its participation in the land component of the Schengen system if tighter controls were deemed necessary for national security.

Development Plus lawmaker Lukasz Schreiber said Poles should be asked to choose between greater freedom of travel and increased security.

“If [people want] more security, perhaps we need to hold a referendum and even temporarily suspend our participation in the Schengen area, at least as regards land borders,” Schreiber said.

The broader plan proposes creating a dedicated migration and assimilation ministry and a separate deportation service, introducing annual limits on labor migration and tightening border controls. It also calls for stronger assimilation requirements for foreigners and incentives for Poles living abroad to return home.

The dispute is politically sensitive because Poland has itself temporarily restored checks on some internal Schengen borders at various points while simultaneously strengthening its external frontier with Belarus.

Tusk’s government argues that protecting Poland’s external border is necessary precisely to preserve freedom of movement within Schengen. Poland’s current foreign policy strategy states that strengthened controls on the Belarusian frontier are intended to “safeguard the continued ability to exercise the free movement of people within the Schengen Area.”

Migration has become an important political battleground for Morawiecki since his break with the Law and Justice (PiS) leadership and the recent formation of Development Plus.

The new parliamentary group was created in late July following a prolonged internal conflict within PiS and initially brought together around 40 lawmakers.