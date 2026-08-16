Iranian parliament to debate foreign influence, Hormuz oversight bills Members of parliament's National Security Committee to examine 'Smart Management Plan' for Hormuz, state media reports

Iran's parliament is set to hold a virtual session on Sunday to review separate bills on countering foreign influence and overseeing the Strait of Hormuz, state-run broadcaster IRIB reported.

Members of the parliament's National Security Committee will examine a “Smart Management Plan” for the strait, the outlet said.

Iranian lawmakers will also review a bill aimed at combating international crimes, it added.

The report came after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Saturday that Iran had reached an agreement with Oman on a shipping route map for the Strait of Hormuz following weeks of technical negotiations.

The talks are part of technical negotiations launched under an Iran-US memorandum of understanding, which tasked Tehran and Muscat with developing a new navigation framework for the Strait of Hormuz.

While Iran and Oman have continued discussions on shipping routes, Tehran has repeatedly said any decision to reopen the strategic waterway remains contingent on the US fulfilling its obligations under the memorandum.