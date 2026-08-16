Rockets launched 38.5 minutes apart for Globalstar and US Space Force, with 2nd booster marking 650th Falcon landing

SpaceX sets launch turnaround record with 2 Falcon 9 missions Rockets launched 38.5 minutes apart for Globalstar and US Space Force, with 2nd booster marking 650th Falcon landing

SpaceX launched two Falcon 9 rockets for Globalstar and the US Space Force on Saturday night, setting a company record by completing the missions just 38.5 minutes apart, according to a US media report.

Spaceflight Now reported that the first rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9.12 pm EDT (0112GMT), carrying eight Globalstar satellites to replenish its low Earth orbit constellation.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster, B1090, completed its 14th flight and landed at Landing Zone 40 about eight minutes after liftoff, it added.

A second Falcon 9 launched the classified USSF-366 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 9.50 pm EDT (0150GMT).

The Space Force did not disclose the payload, saying: "The mission was assigned under a previously awarded [National Security Space Launch] Phase 3 Lane 1 task order." Its B1088 booster landed on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean, marking the 650th Falcon booster landing.

The Globalstar mission, originally scheduled for May 17, was delayed to give teams more time to prepare the satellites. Globalstar CEO Paul E. Jacobs said the launch was "another important step in sustaining and strengthening the infrastructure our customers rely on every day."

The launch comes as Globalstar awaits its planned acquisition by Amazon, a deal expected to close in 2027 and intended to support Amazon Leo's direct-to-device satellite services.

Globalstar said on Aug. 6 that it would suspend further earnings calls and updates to its forward-looking guidance while the transaction remains pending.