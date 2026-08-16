Peace and Security Council says dialogue, national reconciliation only path to lasting peace

African Union rejects foreign interference, parallel governments in Sudan Peace and Security Council says dialogue, national reconciliation only path to lasting peace

The African Union Peace and Security Council on Sunday rejected foreign interference in Sudan's internal affairs and attempts to establish parallel entities or governments that could undermine the country's unity and sovereignty.

The position was conveyed during a meeting between Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and an African Union Peace and Security Council delegation led by Algerian diplomat Mohamed Khaled at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, according to a statement from the Transitional Sovereignty Council.

Khaled, the council's rotating chair, described the meeting as "fruitful," saying it addressed several issues related to peace, security and stability in Sudan.

He reiterated the council's condemnation of any foreign interference in Sudan's internal affairs, saying such intervention "fuels the conflict."

Khaled also affirmed the council's rejection of attempts to create parallel entities or governments that could undermine Sudan's unity and sovereignty.

"The only path to achieving lasting peace in Sudan is through dialogue, national reconciliation and reaching a comprehensive political settlement that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people," he said.

He welcomed steps related to a peace initiative and the government's return to performing its duties from Khartoum, describing the move as "pivotal" to restoring the functioning of state institutions and providing essential services to citizens.

Khaled called on the government and political forces to make the transitional process more inclusive and work toward a national consensus leading to a constitutional system through free and fair elections.

Earlier Sunday, Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris told the council's delegation that a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue would "begin soon."

Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over plans to integrate the latter into the regular military.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, according to UN estimates.

