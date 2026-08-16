Marjorie Taylor Greene offers no evidence for allegation, warns such escalation could trigger 'nuclear holocaust'

Former US lawmaker claims high-level talks underway on potential nuclear weapons use against Iran Marjorie Taylor Greene offers no evidence for allegation, warns such escalation could trigger 'nuclear holocaust'

Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Sunday that high-level strategy meetings are underway to discuss the potential use of nuclear weapons against Iran.

"I'm not speculating, I know. And it's pure evil," Greene wrote on US social media platform X. She did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim.

Greene alleged that the US government was considering lowering the threshold for nuclear weapons use despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims of victory in the war and assertions that Washington has control over the Strait of Hormuz.

She accused the administration of disregarding internal intelligence assessments that suggested Tehran was not close to developing a nuclear weapon and instead favoring Israeli claims.

Greene argued that the resulting military campaign had caused widespread civilian suffering and led to Iranian control over regional energy corridors.

The former lawmaker warned that such an escalation could trigger a global "nuclear holocaust," leading to an economic depression and unprecedented casualties.

"America is not untouchable," Greene said, urging the public to stop what she called the "insanity."



She added that current leaders would be held responsible by history if a nuclear conflict occurred.

The White House did not immediately respond to Anadolu's request for comment on the allegations.