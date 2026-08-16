Military plans further attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure, according to Israel's Channel 12

Israeli army prepares for possible days-long escalation in Lebanon: Report Military plans further attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure, according to Israel's Channel 12

The Israeli army is preparing for a possible escalation lasting several days in Lebanon as it continues attacks in the country's south, Israeli media reported Sunday evening.

The army is preparing "for the possibility of several days of fighting in Lebanon," Israel's Channel 12 reported, citing unnamed military sources.

According to the broadcaster, the Israeli army is planning further attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure, claiming that Israel "insists on completing the destruction of that infrastructure."

It also claimed that dozens of Hezbollah members were trapped underground in the Jabal Ali al-Taher area of southern Lebanon, without providing further details.

Despite continuing Israeli violations, Channel 12 claimed that Tel Aviv exercised "restraint" in recent days to avoid affecting ongoing US-mediated negotiations with the Lebanese government.

"The Israeli political leadership has not approved some operations proposed by the army in recent days in response to Hezbollah's activities, in an attempt not to affect the course of the negotiations," the broadcaster said.

Tensions along the Lebanese front have increased in recent weeks as Israeli military offensives continue amid US efforts to reach understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Despite months of negotiations, Israel has continued its military campaign against Lebanon, which began March 2 and has killed 4,346 people, wounded 12,301 and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current offensive, according to the material provided.