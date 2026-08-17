Besiktas, Basaksehir, Amedspor open Turkish Super Lig season with wins Newly promoted Amedspor mark top-flight return with 3-0 victory over Erzurumspor

Besiktas, Basaksehir and newly promoted Amedspor all opened their 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig campaigns with victories Sunday, while Eyupspor finished with 10 men in a narrow defeat.

Besiktas 1-0 Eyupspor

Besiktas claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Eyupspor at Tupras Stadium, with Vaclav Cerny scoring the only goal of the match before halftime.

Olaitan lofted a well-weighted pass over the defense, which Cerny controlled inside the penalty area before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner.

The Black Eagles nearly doubled their lead after the break when Cerny's free kick struck the post in the 51st minute.

Eyupspor's Taylan Bulut went close moments later, but the visitors' hopes of finding an equalizer suffered a major blow in the 68th minute when Costa was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Oh.

Besiktas continued to press, with Orkun Kokcu narrowly missing from a free kick two minutes later, before seeing out the victory to secure all three points.

Basaksehir 2-0 Kocaelispor

Basaksehir made a winning start to the season with a 2-0 home victory over Kocaelispor.

Christopher Operi opened the scoring in the 14th minute after racing onto Abbosbek Fayzullayev's through ball and finishing past the goalkeeper.

The hosts had a second goal ruled out following a VAR review before halftime but sealed the victory in the 72nd minute.

Viktor Claesson crossed for Andreas Skov Olsen, who headed the ball down for Eldor Shomurodov to slide home from close range.

Amedspor 3-0 Erzurumspor

Amedspor celebrated their return to the Turkish top flight with a commanding 3-0 home victory over Erzurumspor.

Israeli forward Dia Saba broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute before doubling his tally eight minutes later with a clinical finish from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts completed the scoring in the 70th minute when Balley set up Gokhan Gul, who calmly converted from inside the penalty area.

​​​​​​​The victories gave Besiktas, Basaksehir and Amedspor maximum points from their opening matches of the new Super Lig season.