Russia and Syria resume regular flights that will be carried out once a week on Sundays

1st Syrian Airlines passenger flight in over 1.5 years arrives in Moscow Russia and Syria resume regular flights that will be carried out once a week on Sundays

A Syrian Airlines passenger plane arrived in Moscow from Damascus on Sunday, marking the first such flight between the two capitals in more than 1.5 years.

The aircraft landed at 6.44 am local time (0344GMT) at the Russian capital's Sheremetyevo airport, according to its information system.

The return flight to Damascus was carried out later the same day.

Flights between Damascus and Moscow, which were suspended in December 2024 due to the political situation in Syria, are expected to operate on Sundays.