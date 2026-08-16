Abu Hassan Alaa was killed during attack in Ansar municipality, Israeli army claims, while Hezbollah has yet to respond

Israeli army claims it killed senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon Abu Hassan Alaa was killed during attack in Ansar municipality, Israeli army claims, while Hezbollah has yet to respond

The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that it killed Abu Hassan Alaa, a senior commander of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, in a strike in southern Lebanon's Ansar municipality.

The army said on US social media platform X that Alaa was "a senior commander in Hezbollah’s 'Badder Unit'" and was killed in an attack that targeted a main Hezbollah headquarters, alleging that it came in response to Hezbollah activity against the Israeli army "in the Security Zone."

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the Israeli statement.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office claimed that three Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded in an attack it said was carried out by Hezbollah near the border.

The developments come as Israel stepped up military strikes against Lebanon despite a Beirut-Tel Aviv framework agreement that calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and continued negotiations between the two sides.

Despite months of negotiations, Israel has continued its military campaign against Lebanon, which began on March 2 and has killed at least 4,335 people, wounded 12,277, and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.