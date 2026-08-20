Joao Cancelo rejoins Barcelona on permanent deal until 2029 Portuguese fullback begins 3rd spell at club after terminating Al-Hilal contract

Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona announced on Thursday that Portuguese fullback Joao Cancelo has rejoined the club on a permanent deal through June 2029.

“João Cancelo and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the Portuguese footballer to join the Club. The full-back arrives as a permanent transfer basis and signs as a Barça player until 30 June 2029,” the club said in a statement.

The 32-year-old begins his third spell at Barcelona after previously joining the club twice on loan.

Cancelo first joined Barcelona from Manchester City for the 2023-24 season, making 42 appearances, scoring four goals and providing five assists under Xavi Hernandez.

After moving to Al-Hilal, he returned to Barcelona in January 2026 and made 23 appearances, scoring twice and registering four assists.

Cancelo played for Inter Milan in the 2017-18 season and Juventus in 2018-19 before joining Manchester City in the summer of 2019.

During his time with City, he won the UEFA Champions League and three Premier League titles. He also spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Bayern Munich, helping the club win the Bundesliga title.

At the international level, Cancelo has made 73 appearances for Portugal and was part of the squad that won the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

He recently represented Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Spain following Mikel Merino scored the winning goal in extra time.