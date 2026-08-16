Yemeni army launches 181 operations against Houthis in 24 hours Attacks killed, injured dozens of Houthi members, military spokesman says

The Yemeni army said Sunday it launched 181 military operations in the past 24 hours against Houthi positions and targets in several governorates, killing and injuring dozens of the group's members.

The attacks destroyed "dozens of military equipment, vehicles, and weapons depots” belonging to the Houthi group, military spokesman Col. Majid Abdullah al-Nuzaili said through US social media company X.

Nuzaili said the attacks targeted military sites and sources of Houthi fire in Taiz, Marib, Abyan, Al-Dhalea, and Al-Hudaydah.

There was no immediate Houthi comment on the statements.

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and other cities and provinces since September 2014.

​​​​​​​Fighting has resumed in several provinces in recent weeks, however, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea, and Taiz, as the country continues to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.