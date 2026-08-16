Group did not give details on conditions surrounding death of its members

Houthis say 4 members killed as fighting escalates in Yemen Group did not give details on conditions surrounding death of its members

Yemen’s Houthi group said Sunday that four members were killed as fighting with government forces continues to escalate in the country.

The group’s Al-Masirah television said funerals were held for three officers in the northwestern Hajjah province and one in Ibb, south of Sanaa.

The group did not provide further details on the conditions surrounding their death.

On Thursday, the government-run Saba news agency reported that the Houthi group had buried 57 members killed over the past 10 days.

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other cities and provinces since September 2014.

​​​​​​​Fighting has resumed in several provinces in recent weeks, however, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, as the country continues to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.