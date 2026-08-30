Early voting begins in remote Russian regions ahead of September State Duma elections Russian Central Election Commission says early voting runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 17 in hard-to-reach areas

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Sunday that early voting in Russia’s September State Duma elections began today in hard-to-reach and remote areas of several regions.

The CEC said in a statement that early voting was opened to allow small groups of voters, including some military personnel, residents of northern settlements and reindeer herders, workers at remote industrial sites, staff at polar and weather stations and crews of vessels that will be at sea during the main voting dates to cast ballots in advance.

Local election officials in each region have the authority to decide if they will offer early voting, which can take place anytime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 17.

Voting can be arranged for all voters assigned to polling stations in remote areas or for specific groups located far from polling places and unable to be reached by conventional transportation.

The number of voters involved is expected to be small compared with Russia’s overall electorate.

In the previous 2021 State Duma elections, 192,928 voters cast ballots early in hard-to-reach and remote areas and on vessels that were at sea during the main voting days, accounting for about 0.17% of the total electorate, according to the CEC.

The main voting in the elections for Russia’s State Duma will be held from Sept. 18-20.