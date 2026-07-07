Bill calling for creation of commission to investigate events of Oct. 7, 2023 passes first reading in Knesset

Israeli lawmakers back preliminary reading of bill for politically appointed Oct. 7 commission Bill calling for creation of commission to investigate events of Oct. 7, 2023 passes first reading in Knesset

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, approved in a preliminary reading a bill that would create a politically appointed commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7, 2023.

The bill passed its first reading Monday with the support of 59 lawmakers in the 120-seat legislature. No lawmakers voted against it.

The opposition refused to participate in the vote, opposition leader Yair Lapid said on the US social media platform X.

On Oct. 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and allied groups launched a cross-border attack into Israel, during which around 1,200 people were killed and scores were held captive.

The Israeli army then launched a two-year brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 73,000 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 173,000 others.

The events of Oct. 7 have widely been described by Israeli political, military and security officials as a major intelligence, security and military failure, prompting the resignation of several senior officials who accepted partial responsibility.

Israel’s Channel 12 said the proposed legislation would establish a commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 attack whose members would be appointed by politicians rather than through a judicial process.

Under the bill, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would appoint half of the commission's members, while the opposition would appoint the other half.

However, since the opposition is boycotting the legislation, the commission could begin operating even if only Netanyahu's appointees are named, the channel reported.

The bill must pass three Knesset readings before becoming law.

Since those events, the opposition and a broad segment of the Israeli public have called for an official state commission of inquiry appointed by the Supreme Court, Israel's highest judicial authority. Netanyahu has repeatedly opposed such a move.

