12 killed after tourist bus overturns in Hungary

At least 12 people were killed and 10 others injured when a Polish tourist bus overturned on a motorway in northeastern Hungary early Sunday, local media reported.



The accident occurred at around 1 am local time (2300GMT) near the Mezokeresztes exit on the M3 motorway in the direction of Nyiregyhaza, according to Hungarian news outlet Blikk.



The Polish-registered bus was carrying 57 passengers and two drivers.

Citing disaster management authorities, the report said 35 people had been rescued from the vehicle by 3 am local time (0100GMT), while several passengers remained trapped beneath the overturned bus.



Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, and a bus was provided to shelter those affected.



The motorway section was closed during rescue operations and an investigation into the accident, with traffic diverted at Mezokeresztes.



Poland also sent a relief flight for the affected passengers, the report added.