Wildfire burns 2,700 hectares in eastern Belgium as hundreds evacuated

A major wildfire in eastern Belgium has burned around 2,700 hectares (6,672 acres) of natural land and forced hundreds of people from their homes, local media reported Sunday.



The fire, which has been burning in the High Fens nature reserve since Friday, remained active in several locations, while heavy smoke continued to affect surrounding communities, according to Belgian public broadcaster VRT.



Residents evacuated from Sourbrodt and Butgenbach have not yet been allowed to return home. Around 600 people were evacuated as a precaution.



More than 250 emergency personnel worked through the night to contain the blaze, including over 100 Belgian and German firefighters, 70 police officers, 40 soldiers and 20 civil protection personnel.



Two Dutch Chinook helicopters, each capable of carrying approximately 7,600 liters (2,008 gallons) of water, were also dispatched to support firefighting operations.



Authorities said shifting winds and difficult terrain were hampering efforts to bring the blaze under control. Peat beneath the heathland also continued to smolder, causing repeated flare-ups.



As the fire spread toward Monschau, a German town near the Belgian border, residents of several neighborhoods, including Plattevenn and Leyloch, were instructed to leave their homes Sunday morning.



Authorities in Malmedy advised residents to remain indoors, close windows and doors, avoid outdoor physical activity and switch off ventilation systems because of the smoke.



Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever thanked emergency personnel and European partners for their assistance, saying his thoughts were with all those affected.