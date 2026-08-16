Wildfire kills 2 on Greek island of Salamina near Athens

Two people were found dead in a forested area of Peristeria on the Greek island of Salamina, where a wildfire broke out around noon Sunday, local media reported.



The identities of the two victims have yet to be determined, while five other people suffering from burns were rescued and taken to the Salamina Health Center, public broadcaster ERT reported.



Numerous firefighting teams, supported by volunteers, were working to bring the blaze under control, but strong winds in the area were hampering their efforts, according to the broadcaster.



Five Coast Guard vessels, along with several private boats, were also dispatched to the area to assist with evacuation operations.